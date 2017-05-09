Monson police warn elderly of scam after family loses $10,000

The elderly are often the target of scams, and just this week a family in Monson fell victim to a Publisher’s Clearing House hoax, losing $10,000 in the process and now police are sharing another warning to the public.

A family in Monson was told they won $3.5 million dollars from Publisher’s Clearing House, and all they would have to do is send $10,000 cash in the mail to pay for taxes and fees and they would be millionaires.

But after they didn’t receive their cash and prizes, they called police.

“It was probably a day or two later when they suspected that something was amiss and they contacted us, and we pretty much confirmed their suspicions. That there was no jackpot and there was no address,” said Chief of Police Stephen Kozloski.

Unfortunately for the victim, there isn’t much police can do.

But they are warning elderly of this scam.

Right next door in Monson is the senior center where Lori Stacy said they talk about scams a lot.

“How many times have I come out here and said don’t answer the phone, hang up the phone. Tell them no, don’t say yes.”

“I don’t know what else we can do. Except continue the education. Just keep sounding like a broken record.”

“It’s not like it’s on a daily basis, but it does come up and we all get together and say, well, don't do that or hang up. It’s more of a group talk,” said Gayle Aikey.

Stacy told Western Mass News that she has worked with many families who have fallen victim to a scam.

She tried to bring in people to talk to the seniors about scams and what to look out for, but for many on a fixed income, a get rich quick scam can sound really appealing

“They pinch pennies and live week to week or month to month and how could they refuse three and a half million dollars.”

Some of the seniors who attend the senior center said that they don’t even pick up the phone if they don’t have the number.

It’s important to remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

