South Hadley woman credits Baystate nurse with saving her baby

As Mother's Day draws near, one South Hadley family will be celebrating with the Baystate nurse who helped keep their baby girl alive.

Harriett Avigliano was a little more than a pound when she was born last year, but with the support of her family and Baystate's finest, she offers the gift of life, the finest gift any mother, or godmother, could ask for.

It was all laughs and smiles today for the Avigliano family, but it wasn't always this way.

A little more than a year ago, Harriott was born, but there were complications.

Her mother Aileen was suffering from HELLP syndrome during pregnancy, a rare life-threatening liver disorder that can cause harm to both the mother and the child.

The best treatment is to deliver as soon as possible. Harriett was born 3 months early, weighing in at just about a pound.

"You have to be very careful when you touch them. You can't rub them, you kind of have to pat them," said Aileen.

As a mother, Aileen told Western Mass News that leaving your baby behind is no easy task.

"It's just tough leaving your child, granted we knew she was in great hands, but you weren't sleeping near her, and you miss a lot of firsts, we missed her eyes opening for the first time."

Harriett spent months recovering from breathing issues, surgery, and an infection, but she pulled through in part to visits from her parents and sister 3 times a day, and her primary nurse Stacey Thomas, who supported the family on the road to recovery.

"It's not just taking care of the babies, you are taking care of the families, so it's the mom and the dad, and the siblings and grandparents."

"It was nice to have somebody who you felt like you've known forever. You could talk to her, and she would explain things such a better way."

Thomas was blessed when asked to be Harriett's godmother earlier this year.

The family is showing their support on National Nurses Week, and eager to spend Mother's Day at home away from the hospital.

Thomas said that this year, Mother's Day will be taking on a whole different meaning.

"Just having another little baby in the family, being part of their family, and them being part of our family, just makes Mother's Day even more special," said Stacey.

"Harriett is now 14 months old and healthy. Her mother said she is constantly crawling and loves to eat. Her godmother can't get enough of her. Nurse Thomas visits her multiple times each month.

