Easthampton School Committee votes to ban confederate flag

Easthampton school committee members continue to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding the confederate flag.

Tonight, the majority voted to ban the confederate flag in any form on school property unless as part of an educational lesson.

They said it falls under their non-discrimination policy and dress code.

The public comment section of tonight’s meeting took close to two hours, even with each speaker limited to two minutes each.

It’s clear that the town is divided on this issue.

Tonight, the Easthampton school committee meeting focused on one agenda item titled ‘EHS concerns.’

It stems from months of conflict at the school, including racial tensions.

Students have been seen displaying the confederate flag on a truck, and wearing it as clothing.

Some thing that makes some students uncomfortable, because they said it represents racism and hate.

That’s why the school committee is discussing banning the flag, but some folks in town said that would be taking away their freedom of speech and infringing on their rights.

“You're going to be offended, that's what happens in an open democratic environment. You're going to have to deal with it, because if you ban one thing, other things are going to be banned, and then there is no first amendment.”

Several students tonight told Western Mass News it starts with education, and going forward they believe the school should teach students the history behind the flag.

“I talk to some of the kids doing it and some of them are misinformed about what it stands for, so I think one of the things the school should do is inform kids on what this stuff means.”

With petition for and against the flag being passed around the school, many parents and students agree that the matter has been disruptive to the learning environment and want to figure out a way both sides can meet in the middle.

The superintendent said that if a student ever feels unsafe or needs to talk, they should speak up to a teacher or counselor.

