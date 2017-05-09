Western Mass News Investigates: UMass basketball contract agreements

On March 22 Pat Kelsey, a sought after men's basketball coach, signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

On March 23 he never showed up for a pep rally in his honor.

Following years of disappointment under Head Coach Derek Kellogg, UMass Men’s Basketball fans were hopeful when the university announced Pat Kelsey, a promising coach out of Winthrop University as his replacement.

Just hours after signing with UMass Pat Kelsey never showed up for his official press conference.

Fans were disappointed and confused.

The days following Pat Kelsey's sudden decision not to take the UMass Men’s Basketball coaching job left many hoop fans questioning whether or not he would be penalized.

They were told that in his contract agreement he owed the university $1 million if he left before two years.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said in a press conference just hours after Kelsey changed his mind, that they didn't know if they could hold him to that agreement legally, and lawyers were looking into it.

When UMass fired head coach Derek Kellogg, they owed him a $1 million penalty for terminating his contract.

Fans were hopeful Kelsey would make that even out, but he signed a memorandum of understanding---not a contract.

Western Mass News spoke with a local lawyer about the memorandum of understanding that Pat Kelsey signed with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and they are not going to be able to hold him to the buyout that is outlined in the document.

“Generally, a memorandum of understanding referred to as an MOU is not a legally binding agreement. It’s a document that is serious in nature beyond a gentleman's handshake, but again, not a legally binding agreement,” said Attorney Raipher D. Pellegrino.

Western Mass News obtained that MOU and it laid out what they were offering Pat Kelsey, both what his agreed upon salary would be, and the perks of the job.

His base salary would total $1.25 million dollars over five years.

The additional compensation of the job would add up to over three and a half million dollars over those five years.

Part of those perks includes a country club membership. Kelsey walked away.

Unlimited golf was not the only perk that Kelsey walked away from. There was a car stipend of $1,000 a month.

16 season tickets for him to do with as he pleased, and up to $9,000 over three months for a housing allowance.

Western Mass News reached out to the UMass Athletic Department to see if they are pursuing Kelsey for their losses, and they responded that they would not comment on this matter.

UMass would have to prove that Kelsey owes them damages following his decision to leave UMass.

Attorney Pellegrino said that they would be better off walking away.

The same damages UMass was willing to pay to Winthrop on Kelsey's behalf, they offered to buy him out of his contract with Winthrop for a mere $150,000.

“At the end of the day, the university has to make a business decision. A. What's the likelihood of success? B. What's the cost going to be to try to peruse that avenue. And C., even if you are successful, are you going to end up spending more than you recover, and is that in the best interest of the university?”

Western Mass News reached out to Coach Pat Kelsey for comment, and he did not respond.

Just days after Kelsey vacated his position as head basketball coach, Matt McCall was hired and has since started his duties.

