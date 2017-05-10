Springfield fire deemed suspicious

An early morning fire at a residence in Springfield has been deemed suspicious by the Springfield Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 39 Bellevue Avenue at 12:19 on Wednesday morning Dennis Leger, Spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department, told Western Mass News.

According to Leger, when firefighters arrived they found a two car detached garage on fire. The flames then "spread to the rear exterior of the home and the Chevy Sonic Lt in the driveway," Leger added.

There is an estimated $40,000 in damages.

Nobody was injured. The fire remains under investigation by the Arson squad and is considered suspicious, according to Leger.

