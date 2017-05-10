Bit brighter, milder today, Mother's Day Weekend Nor'easter likely

After a gray Tuesday afternoon today should be a bit brighter and milder. Skies will still end up partly to mostly cloudy but with some sunshine temperatures will reach into the lower 60's.

Our persistent upper level low continues to creep eastward, but clouds will still be around through the end of the week-keeping temps stuck in the upper 50s and low 60's. We are mainly dry through the end of the week as well but we are expect a Nor'easter with heavy rain for Mother's Day Weekend.

Another upper-level low moving into the Great Lakes will develop low pressure at the surface in the Mid-Atlantic. On Saturday, this low moves over the ocean and will strengthen, bringing showers to the area by Saturday morning with a heavy soaking rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. The heavier rain ends Mother's Day morning but clouds and leftover showers will stick around through Monday as this system meanders off shore. It will be breezy, raw and chilly with a stiff northeast wind. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40's and 50's. Improvement will not arrive until perhaps Tuesday. Most of southern New England will pick up 1-2+ inches of rain.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.