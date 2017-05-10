Cool through the weekend with rain on the way

We got a nice break of some sunshine to end the day! Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with calm wind and chilly temps in the mid and upper 30s.

Thursday is looking very similar to the last few days with some sun, lots of clouds and a light breeze. High temps should return to around 60 for most, but with any prolonged sun, we could get a bit warmer-but don’t bet on it.

Winds pick up a bit Friday as they shift northeast and low clouds will hang around much of the day, keeping highs around 60 or a bit cooler. We will be in-between systems as our upper low moves east and surface low pressure makes its way to the Mid-Atlantic coast. This surface low will be the focus heading into the weekend as it moves offshore and strengthens.

Low pressure will move to the New England coast this weekend, bringing western Mass a good swath of rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning. The positive with this storm is it will move quickly, but heavy rain may fall Saturday night and could lead to some minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Most should pick up 1-2 inches of rain with this storm, but if it slows or the track leans a bit west, some could see as much as 3 inches. We get breezy, but the strongest winds hit the coast. Temps stay in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers linger Sunday afternoon and Monday as an upper low lingers, but temps will quickly be on the rise next week. By Tuesday, highs look to approach 70 with some much-needed sunshine. As an upper level ridge returns to the East, temps will get back to the 70s much of the week and possibly take a run at 80.

