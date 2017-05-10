Health Trends: Belly flattening foods

Flat fabulous abs, something both women and men crave during the summer seasons.

According to Ashley Brodeur, from Active Lifestyle Fitness, there are some simple secrets that can help achieve an impressive summer body.

"If you want to increase your protein, increase your fat a little bit, drop your carbs a little bit," Brodeur explained. "Carbs hold on to water in your gut, it'll help to flatten out a little bit."

But Brodeur told Western Mass News, that eliminating carbs completely isn't the correct answer either.

"Stick with some whole fiber carbs," she said."We have some strawberries, we have some spinach. You can stick with those. Vegetable type carbs can be helpful as well."

Good protein goes a long way, too, Brodeur explained. "Different types of fish, you can do chicken. If you're a beef eater, maybe do a little bit of beef."

Nuts are a great source of Omega 3's and help balance out the body, Brodeur added. She also said that there's possibly a quick fix to ditching water weight overnight.

"Bring in a little caffeine. Having some coffee might help take some water away, too. We're talking maybe the day before the beach, or wedding. Don't jack it up," Brodeur cautioned, because that isn't healthy either.

To keep that summer body looking nice, Brodeur recommends avoiding certain foods like bagels and donuts in the morning. But to also be careful choosing what to eat at those summertime barbecues and pool parties.

"I always tell my clients to go for the proteins and healthy fats," Brodeur said. "A veggie platter, go for that. Have a hamburger without the bun and keep it balanced. Don't eat too much of one and not the other. Also, eating more frequently, more small meals throughout the course of the day is going to lead to less bloat and make your belly a little bit flatter."

