School bus driver charged with homicide of 9-year-old girl

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office has announced that the bus driver involved in the death of a 9-year-old Plainfield girl will be charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Tendzin Parsons is expected to be arraigned in Northampton District Court on Friday morning.

The district attorney's office said Summer Steele died as the result of injuries she sustained the afternoon of October 28, 2016. Steele became caught in the door of the bus that Parsons was driving and was later pronounced dead at Berkshire Medical Center.

Parsons is a 70-year-old resident of Hawley.

The incident was investigated by the Plainfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

