Paralyzed Agawam teen sues father for allegedly spending fundraising money

The Agawam teen paralyzed by a convicted drunk driver while skateboarding home from practice one night, is now suing his own father for allegedly spending fundraising money meant for his recovery.

Some family members of Alex Scafuri, confirmed the suit with Western Mass News Wednesday morning.

Alex Scafuri on March 16, 2015 was skateboarding home from high school volleyball tryouts when Jomaris Colon who was driving drunk, hit him and left the scene.

Since that night, the community has rallied together to help him in his recovery. Family and friends working to raise funds for Alex who was 16-years-old at the time.

His family claims all the money raised was more than $100,000. It came from fundraising through local events and online.

His father, Chris Scafuri, saying in court at Colon's sentencing, "The most evident pain to me is to know the pain suffered by my son as a result of Miss Colon's actions. He can no longer do the things he loves to do like playing volleyball and snowboarding."

Colon was given a a three-and-a-half to four year prison sentence.

