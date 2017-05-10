Gas line on Harvard and Charles St. in Chicopee repaired

Authorities closed the Harvard and Charles Street intersection Wednesday afternoon after nearby construction struck a gas line.

Officer Mike Wilk said several homes in the area were evacuated. Everyone was able to safely return to their homes within an hour.

Columbia Gas crews were on scene to shut off the line and repair an end cap that broke.

The scene was cleared by crews and police around 3:40 p.m.

