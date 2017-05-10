POW from Agawam remembered 67 years after death

An Agawam soldier whose remains were never found, and a family who never forgot received a final salute for his dedicated service on Wednesday.

A teenage boy set out to defend his country 67 years ago in the Korean War and like many others, never returned home.

Cpl. Robert Provost left Agawam to serve and protect his country. The 19-year-old was captured and died of starvation in a prisoner of war camp.

His remains were never returned to his family.

On Wednesday, Provost would be remembered with the full honors fitting of an American Patriot.



Corporal Provost is highly decorated for his bravery and received esteemed awards such as the Purple Heart and the Prisoner of War medal.



He was the only Agawam resident killed in action in the Korean War.

Corporal Provost's sisters will keep his memory close and visit this stone marker set proudly on a gently sloping hill.

"It's good to have a little bit of closure. We never got the remains, but we like that we have a place for him[where] we can come and put flowers in honor," said Provost's sister, Joan Kane.



The tribute brings due honor to a fearless soldier.

"It doesn't matter if it was a year, or 50 or 60 years. The pain is very real, and its still very strong for these families," said Director of Veteran Services, Richard Gerard.

