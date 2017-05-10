Agawam woman plans to open dog shelter in town

A 23-year-old Agawam woman is looking to take her passion for animals to the next level.



Miranda Clark is raising money for "A New Beginning", a dog shelter she hopes to build in town.

Clark is in the early stages of the project and plans on spreading the word out with the help of close friends and family while raising money to buy a piece of property.



"I've always grown up just knowing that this is what I need to do. The only animal shelter is in Southwick, so I figured why not bring something to like that to the town of Agawam," said Clark.



She said the shelter will be non-profit, and in order to open the shelter she started a GoFundMe page with a goal of $50,000.



Opening a shelter requires many legal hoops to climb through to ensure the safety of the animals.

"There's a lot that goes into it behind the scenes before picking a piece of real estate and building a building," said Agawam Animal Control Officer, Allison Strong.



According to the Office of Environmental Affairs, anyone looking to operate a non-profit animal shelter will first have to register with the Department of Agricultural Resources.



Then you need to provide proof to the IRS and the Attorney Generals Office; followed by proof of a kennel license in town along with an inspection of that kennel.

If they plan to import dogs from outside the state, the dogs also have to be tested and deemed healthy by agricultural resources after being put in isolation for 2 days.



"I usually advise people to go ahead and get a non-profit attorney that can help them sort through their paperwork, and the legalities of being able to do these things the right way," Strong noted.



Clark said if all goes well, the shelter will be up and running in 3 years.

She is taking Strong's advice and seeking legal help to ensure a new beginning can have a happy ending.

If you would like to help Miranda, visit her GoFundMe page by clicking the link here.



