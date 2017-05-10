Local businesses prepare for Mother's Day monsoon

A lot of people are scrambling to make reservations for anything inside this Mother's Day.

The projected forecast is showing western Mass. will get approximately 1 to 3 inches of rain.

As the clouds are expected to roll in this weekend, so will the rush at popular eateries like Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow to get a reservation for Sunday.

"All the BBQ's are now canceled and so people are looking for another alternative," said Bill Collins of Center Square Grill.

Shaker Bowl in East Longmeadow is hoping to get a piece of the Mother's Day, rainy day pie.

"Typically when it rains we usually do have a little uptick in businesses," said Justin Godfrey.

Godfrey told Western Mass News that Shaker Bowl is getting ready for a big uptick on Sunday.

"Everyone can bowl! We've got bumpers for little ones, even dragon ramps, if they're having a hard time getting the ball down the lanes," Godfrey noted.

The National Retail Federation said 85 percent of people will celebrate the holiday.

For those that do will spend, on average, $186 on mom.

