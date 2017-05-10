Cold weather impacts local asparagus farms

Asparagus season is in full bloom but after a great start, farmers are now experiencing some difficulty dealing with the weather.



There are roughly 2,016 asparagus farms in western Mass.

Farmers like Wally Czajkowski, who owns the Plainville Farm in Hadley told Western Mass News that their production had them seeing nothing but green.

"April was amazing and we rarely pick asparagus in April but we were getting record breaking yields because we had good soil moisture and amazing heat," said Czajkowski.

A good day at the Plainville Farm brings in upwards of 100, 24 pound boxes of asparagus, from the field to production.

Farmers out on the field said the cold weather has been a nightmare not only for them, but the asparagus as well.

Roughly 30 boxes are coming out of the field everyday.

"[The] ideal temperature would be seventy to 75 [degrees] in the day and at night, in the 50's," Czajkowski noted.

Without those temperatures, they'll struggle to fill the shelves of supermarkets across western Mass. with the world famous asparagus.

"It's so fresh. Asparagus from California or Peru is good asparagus, but it's old by the time you get it. Where ours, we pick it and we ship it the same day. You're probably eating it the day after it was picked at the latest," Czajkowski explained.

Wally wants customers to know, that this is just a bump in the road and 2017 is looking good.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.