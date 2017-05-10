Westfield Police seek to identify Walmart thief suspect with chi - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Westfield Police seek to identify Walmart thief suspect with child

Posted: Updated:
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Westfield Police seek the assistance of the public in identifying a male suspect that stole money from a Walmart on April 4 while in the company of a child.

Police tell us that the male stole around $760 from multiple cash registers.

Anyone who recognizes the man or child is asked to call Detective Cekovsky at 413-579-4825 or email him at a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org.

Confidentiality is guaranteed.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.