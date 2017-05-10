Westfield Police seek to identify Walmart thief suspect with child

Westfield Police seek the assistance of the public in identifying a male suspect that stole money from a Walmart on April 4 while in the company of a child.
Police tell us that the male stole around $760 from multiple cash registers.
Anyone who recognizes the man or child is asked to call Detective Cekovsky at 413-579-4825 or email him at a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org.
Confidentiality is guaranteed.
