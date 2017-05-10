Holyoke city council formalizes 'God Bless' rule at meetings

The Holyoke city council added a rule last week that they will recite 'God Bless the city of Holyoke' at their meetings following the Pledge of Allegiance.

City councilors have said 'God Bless America, God Bless the city of Holyoke and God Bless the city council' for 20 years.

Now, it's on the books by a vote that was passed 10-4 as a rule to make the tradition official.

"I believe that it's a great thing. I believe that we should put god first in everything and everything will be recognized the way its supposed to be," said Yamira Rodriguez.

Council President Kevin Jourdian told Western Mass News that the vote was to preserve one of their great traditions.

Jourdian proposed the rule as what he calls a housekeeping matter.

"If they believe in their own thing I believe that everybody has their own opinion, but were not saying a specific God. We're saying God. I believe in my God and they believe in their own God so why not," Rodriguez noted.

Following roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance the tradition of blessing the city will be written in the agenda.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.