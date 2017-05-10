4th victim dies from injuries sustained in Billerica auto auction crash

A fourth person succumbed to their injuries following last week's accident at the Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica.

The Middlesex District Attorney told Western Mass News that 50-year-old Elliot Rowlands Jr. died on Wednesday.

He was among nine people that were injured in the accident.

On May 3, a 70-year-old auto auction employee who's identity has not been released, was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it lurched out of control and crashed into a wall.

The Lynnway Auto Auction released a statement reacting to the news of another life lost in the tragic accident:

We continue to be shocked and saddened at the loss of life and injuries that occurred as a result of last week’s tragic accident.At this morning’s service, words of comfort, sympathy and prayer were offered. We want to extend those thoughts to the family of Mr. Rowlands who passed away today from his injuries. Our prayers and condolences are with them and all of those who have been impacted by the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the Billerica Police Department, and the State Police CARS Unit.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.