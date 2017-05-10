Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad recognizes teacher for Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day coming on Sunday and National Teachers Appreciation Day just this Tuesday, it's a great time to recognize others.

And this week's Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad was lucky to get the perfect nomination.

As mothers know, they often have a thankless job to do, but in honor of Mother’s Day this year, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad and Western Mass News wanted to make sure one mother, Katherine Gonya, went with a little extra thank you.

"Well I nominated you, because you do a lot for us and for the preschool, and she never does anything for herself, so I just thought it'd be nice for us to do something for her and it'd be a good surprise."

But what's so unique about Katherine is that she’s a mother to a whole lot more children than just her own.

"We've been here at this location for 10 years and this is our last year here, but I've helped families with potty training, issues, special needs stuff.”

Proving day in and day out to be an amazing teacher, amazing mother, and role model to all.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.