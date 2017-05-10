Chicopee Police seeks teen missing since last week

Chicopee Police request the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

16 year old Alexandria Ayala was last seen at Central High School in Springfield on May 4 wearing a black uniform shirt and khaki pants.

Officer Mike Wilk reports that she did not return home to her residence on Broadway in Chicopee after school.

She is described to be 5'1 and 145lbs.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det Nicole Devlin at (413)594-1736, or, PM this page, or text a tip, SOLVE CHICOPEE to CRIMES (274367).

