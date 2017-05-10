Health Trends: The possible dangers of fad diets

We've all seen the ad's that promise rapid weight loss in no time but how do we know what's trust worthy, and are they even healthy?

Western Mass News reporter Lindsay Iadeluca spoke with a woman who said she's tried pretty much all the fad diets out there, and a dietician that warns you what to look out for.

Yolanda Cancel said she's tried a lot of fad diets, but every time she thought she found the answer, she was proven wrong.



Many of us fall victim to the quick fix promises and flashy commercials and labels on the TV screen.



Which are the exact things that dieticians like Anna O'Brien tell her patients to avoid.

"We really try to caution against the fad diets because we really want to promote something sustainable long term," said O'Brien.

She said rapid weight loss promises and cutting out essential nutritional food groups are major red flags.

"The most popular fad diet that I've been seeing recently is the paleo diet. It's the cave man diet, low carb [and] high protein. Overall we try to encourage a diet that includes all food groups, recommending restricting a group we want to stay clear from they don't offer full balance that the nutrients needed in your body," O'Brien explained.

And not only is it balancing your physical well being as well, but your mental well being too.

"There are days you don't follow your meal plan you set for yourself, then you feel guilty, ashamed, embarrassed by eating something off of your fad diet plan," O'Brien continued.

Cancel said she's down 50 pounds on her current diet plan that she feels works best for her while she works on the road.

Something you can maintain that works best for your body and schedule is the best type of diet nutritionists like to see.

