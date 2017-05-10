10 Towns in 10 Days: Southampton

During Jacob’s visit to Southampton, he found a very quiet town with a lot going on.

At just over 5,700 town residents, Southampton is the smallest of the towns in the ‘10 Towns in 10 Days’ series.

That small town feel is what is attracts and keeps people staying in Southampton.

There are certain luxuries in Southampton. Not only is it quiet and quaint, but it was also voted as the US's best drinking water in 2008.

Local favorite Opa Opa Steakhouse and Brewery uses some of that fresh water in their beers.

“We do some of our brewing here in the bar. We have anywhere from 12 of our beers on tap. #1 seller is our watermelon ale. That or the red rock amber ale,” said Krystle Melanson.

If you are planning on heading to Opa Opa, you'll want to call ahead.

“Friday and Saturday nights, you usually can't find a spot in here. We have lifetimers who have been here since the very beginning. They pay for a mug and come in every day to drink a beer.”

The spot that Opa Opa was built has a bit of cinematic history.

Scenes from "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" were filmed in the building that originally stood here.

There's even a booth to commemorate the film.

Southampton has its roots in agriculture, and those roots run deep for Tom Bashista, fourth generation farmer of Bashita's Orchards.

“Great-grandfather started in 1926. We always lived on the farm and were neighbors to the farm. Growing up, this is part of what we did. It was a fine thing to keep it going for another generation,” said Tom Bashista.

Bashista's grows a variety of fruit and sells them in their farm stand.

Southampton will keep the orchard growing for years to come.

“The community does support the farms that are sticking around. The farmers who are doing the work every day are supported by the community.”

Over the hill from Bashista's was the spot of a 1964 plane crash that nearly claimed the life of Senator Ted Kennedy.

Back downtown, many beautification projects have been funded by a group that's been there for 55 years. The Southampton Lion's Club.

“We have a pavilion down at the park. We donate to little league, we donate to the library. We started the little league. Seriously we did! How long ago was that? 55 years ago!” said Lion’s Club member Bob Seher.

From toy drives to school help, and everything in between.

And Western Mass News is proud to help.

