Montague Police warn that stealing controversial mascot signs is a crime

A warning came from Montague Police: To whoever is stealing lawn signs from people's properties, it's a crime.

Police told Western Mass News that some political signs have been stolen from lawns of residents, relating to the controversial mascot vote on Monday.

It's been a subject of a lot of controversy over the past couple of months.

Should the mascot for Turners Falls remain the Indian?

Police said that no matter your political view on the issue, please do not steal anyone's signs.

The signs are asking town voters to "vote yes" on the May ballot to bring back the Indian mascot after the school committee voted to dump the mascot in February, saying it was culturally insensitive.

Many in town are upset, the school committee made the decision without their input.

Montague Police told Western Mass News that some signs in town have been stolen right off of people's properties.

Police said that is considered a larceny, and under Massachusetts law, whoever is doing it can be prosecuted.

Police are asking people to just be respectful and remember, we live in a world where many now have cameras on their property.

The non-binding referendum will be voted on Monday May 15.

It will gauge the public's opinion on the removal of the Indians mascot.

