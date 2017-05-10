Protest held at Northampton City Hall calling for investigation into Trump campaign

Protesters gathering in front of Northampton City Hall tonight called for an independent investigation into the Trump campaign.

They said that they want to know if Russia did interfere with the election.

This comes on the heels of the president firing FBI Director Jim Comey.

Protesters said no one is above the law and they want an independent investigation and special prosecutor.

“I think we all need to know we have power as citizens and our responsibility to keep the pressure on and our democracy functioning,” said Rachel Maiore.

Today's rally was put together by the Pioneer Valley Women's March and other local groups.

They said the goal of a peaceful demonstration like this is to put pressure on our government to take action.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.