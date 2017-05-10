Longmeadow residents vote on zoning laws for beekeeping

Longmeadow held their annual town meeting and tonight residents got to vote on whether or not the town would become a designated pollinator friendly community.

Right now, there are a few beekeepers in town, but some residents have argued that they don't feel safe with having bees next door.

“We had them in town for a long time and there's no problem and the livestock as long as they're not bothering anybody,” said Richard Liasse.

Residents have mixed opinions when it comes to allowing various pollinator species, including honeybees, being kept by citizens in Longmeadow.

Western Mass News spoke with local beekeeper Mark Lantzakis last month who told us this all started with a dispute between a beekeeper and his neighbor.

That resident ultimately filed a petition, which would only allow beekeeping in one section of town zoned for agricultural.

But many folks at tonight's town meeting said honeybees are an important part of our ecosystem.

“I'm for the bees, because we need bees for pollination-- in order to make things grow we need bees,” said Shirley Burke.

And while some folks tell me they understand why a neighbor could be frightened by the idea of having bees next door--

John smith with the Western Mass Master Gardener Association said that honeybees aren't aggressive and they're not the type of bees you need to be scared of.

“Honeybees are not the ones you worry about. They will die if they sting you-- it's the wasps, the hornets, the yellow jackets, not honeybees, and I'm allergic to bees, and honeybees are not anything that fear for me at all.”

“Bees are probably part of the most important part of my yard. I raise berries and without the berries and the bees together we would have nothing.

Honeybee keepers are subject to Board of Health and state of Massachusetts regulations.

