Heavy rain moving in this weekend, then a warm-up next week

Some much-needed sunshine pushed our high temps in the middle 60s today, which is by far the warmest we've been this week!

We are chilly again tonight with temps returning to the lower 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Friday will be a fairly quiet weather day with more clouds than sun and a light northeasterly breeze. We stay dry with highs again around 60-but more sun could allow us to get slightly warmer.

This weekend our focus is a coastal storm that will bring a round of moderate to heavy rain to western Mass. Low pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday and the coastal low will be a Nor’easter for New England with heavy rain and a gusty northeast wind.

We look dry to start Saturday, then showers move in by the afternoon. Expect another cloudy, cool day. By the evening, rain will pick up and become heavy at times overnight. Sunday morning the heavier rain will exit to the northeast, but showers will linger throughout the day. Winds will increase out of the northwest on the backside of the storm. Our windiest day will be Monday as the low moves east and gusts could get to 30-35mph with a few showers still around.

As this low moves away, an upper level ridge will build into the East, bringing a warming trend to well-above normal temps by the end of the week. Tuesday we are warmer, but clouds might still be around from the departing Nor’easter. Sunshine looks to return Wednesday and Thursday, which should bump temps to around 80 and even mid 80s by the end of the week!

