Mostly cloudy & cool with Mother's Day Weekend rain still expected

It's another chilly start and today is looking very similar to the last few days with some sun, lots of clouds and a light breeze. High temps should return to around 60 for most of us.

It will become a bit breezy tomorrow as winds shift northeast with lots of low clouds hanging around much of the day, keeping highs mainly in the 50's to near 60. We will be in-between systems as our pesky upper low finally moves east while a developing surface low makes its way to the Mid-Atlantic coast. This system will be the focus heading into the weekend as it moves offshore and strengthens.

Low pressure will move to the New England coast this weekend, bringing western Mass a good swath of rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning. It looks as most of Saturday morning will remain dry which is good news for The Pancake Breakfast. It will be breezy and cool so dress warm and bring the umbrella because we can't rule out a few showers here and there. The steady rain will move in during the afternoon with the heavies falling Saturday evening and Saturday night and could lead to some minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Most should pick up 1-2 inches of rain with this storm. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50's both Saturday and Sunday.

The heavy rain will move out early on Mother's Day however it will remain and damp and chilly with a few leftover showers. The upper level low will spin just off shore into Monday bringing us more clouds and a few showers. This system will push out by Tuesday with a warming trended expected. Temperatures could reach near 80 by Wednesday as an upper level ridge tries to build in.

