Police investigating shooting outside gas station

Police are investigating a shooting outside the Mobil Gas Station at the intersection of Main and Dover Streets.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told Western Mass News that officers were called to the station around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

