Victim in early morning shooting on Main St. killed

Springfield police are investigating the city's fourth homicide this year.

A shooting outside the Mobil Gas Station at the intersection of Main and Dover Streets occurred Thursday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Sgt. Delaney said a unidentified 36-year-old male was killed. They will not be releasing his name until the victim's family is notified.

Officers that were first on scene found the victim laying on top of a flower pot at the gas station with a gunshot wound.

They provided first-aid to the victim until he was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

A gas station attendant tells Western Mass News they do not have surveillance cameras outside the building.

Investigators have been working tirelessly all morning to find the suspects involved in this incident.

Sgt. Delaney said witnesses told authorities that the suspects fled on foot heading north on Main Street.

District Attorney Gulluni stated, "My sympathies go to the family involved in this tragic incident. My Office's Murder Unit and the Springfield Police Department will work cooperatively in the investigation to promote public safety and bring justice to the victims family".

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass New the investigation is ongoing and the public and the press will be informed when updates become available.

Four days ago a 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Carver Street.

Western Mass News bring you the latest details on-air and online, as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.