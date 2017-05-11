UMass move-out day expected to cause traffic delays

It’s that time of the year when students from UMass Amherst move out to enjoy the start of their summer break.

University officials want to give a heads up to those looking to travel around the campus as an expected 7,000 students will pack up their cars and head out of town.

In order to accommodate the heavy traffic, detours for certain streets will be in effect on Thursday:

Hicks Way will be converted to a one-way road entering from Governor’s Drive and exiting to Massachusetts Avenue

Fearing Street will be converted to a one-way road between University Drive and Sunset Avenue, with cars entering from University Drive

Sunset Avenue will be converted to a one-way road between Fearing Street and Massachusetts Avenue, with cars entering via Massachusetts Avenue and exiting onto Fearing Street

Traffic on Hicks Way as well as traffic from Southwest will be routed to exit past Lot 71 to Massachusetts Avenue

Sylvan Drive will be converted to two one-way roads, with both entrances on Eastman Lane exiting behind Sylvan to North Residential Drive

To find out more information on move-out day, visit the link here.

