Mass DOT implements new safety devices for work zones

Image Courtesy: MA State Police Image Courtesy: MA State Police
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has implemented new safety equipment to protect both employees and law enforcement in construction zones.

A press conference with State officials brought attention to the need for drivers to take caution while approaching work zones.

“The problems we are seeing in work zones are the same problem we are seeing on all roads - distraction and impairment. Drivers need to pay attention and drive sober at all times,” said Jeff Larason.

The new safety devices include:

  • Flashing LED lights on portable trailers to serve as first stage of notification
  • Temporary portable rumble strips
  • Truck mounted attenuators to shield highway workers
  • Seuquential drum lights to guide motorists away from closed roadways
  • Radar speed feedback boards that display motorists speeds to encourage speed limit compliance

Since January, State police have responded to 395 accidents in work zones which resulted in 181 injuries.

The Mass. DOT said some of those crashes include drivers that were allegedly impaired from either driving drunk, drugged, or being drowsy.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

