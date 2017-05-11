Mass DOT implements new safety devices for work zones

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has implemented new safety equipment to protect both employees and law enforcement in construction zones.

A press conference with State officials brought attention to the need for drivers to take caution while approaching work zones.

“The problems we are seeing in work zones are the same problem we are seeing on all roads - distraction and impairment. Drivers need to pay attention and drive sober at all times,” said Jeff Larason.

The new safety devices include:

Flashing LED lights on portable trailers to serve as first stage of notification

Temporary portable rumble strips

Truck mounted attenuators to shield highway workers

Seuquential drum lights to guide motorists away from closed roadways

Radar speed feedback boards that display motorists speeds to encourage speed limit compliance

Since January, State police have responded to 395 accidents in work zones which resulted in 181 injuries.

Last year MSP responded to several hundred of crashes in work zones statewide, many with injuries. pic.twitter.com/sdSPJGho6f — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 11, 2017

The Mass. DOT said some of those crashes include drivers that were allegedly impaired from either driving drunk, drugged, or being drowsy.

