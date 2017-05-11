Police continue criminal investigation at the Westfield transfer station

Westfield and State police were back at the transfer station on Twiss Street for an ongoing investigation.

The investigation is also underway at the apartment complex on Southampton Road.

More than a dozen police officers where seen wearing blue and white hazmat-type suits while sifting through trash at the transfer station.

A bulldozer was used to clear away the trash they already went through and police would not tell Western Mass News exactly what they're searching for.

We do know the investigation is being handled by Westfield police and State police assigned to the District Attorney's office.

The search through trash at the landfill and an apartment complex at 50 Southampton Road.

Residents that spoke to Western Mass News said they didn't want to go on camera but did tell us police have been here every day since the investigation began.

Residents also mentioned there are a lot of rumors going around and they hope police will get to the bottom of what's happening and conclude their investigation.

Westfield police would not comment on the investigation at this point and referred us to the District Attorney's office.

Earlier in the investigation Westfield police Captain Michael McCabe issued a statement saying state laws prevented any further comment at this time about the nature of the investigation.

He added there was no danger to anyone in the area.

Meanwhile, Western Mass news contacted the The DA's office and said they had nothing new to report on the status of this investigation.

Residents also tell Western Mass News that police were searching through storm drains at the apartment complex.

