Budget cuts lead to the possibility of combining 5th and 6th grade students in Gill

The Gill Montague School District has fallen short on their budget and are considering cutting a teacher position in order to stay afloat.

The parents are fighting back at the school's superintendent as they don't want the fifth and sixth grade classes to be combined into a class of almost 30.

"We're very disappointed and we're angry and to put these to classrooms together and to make a classroom that size. From an education standpoint I don't think it's actually feasible to put two different curriculum to different age groups," said PTO Chair, Kelly Stevens.

The reason for the shortage of cash is less of a medicaid reimbursement this year, and special education requirements for students.

Those dollars added up to $300,000 missing from the budget which they have been able to cover about half of that and now they're searching for the rest.

"I myself, I understand budgets, I understand that we can't just make this money up here because we want to appear a cut has to happen somewhere and a cut of any kind is a blow," Stevens continued.

Superintendent Michael Sullivan held a meeting with Gill elementary parents on Monday.

Parents said they will do anything they can to help the school keep the two teachers who's jobs are now at risk of being cut.

"The loss of either one of these two amazing teachers would just be such a catastrophic thing for the school. The kids adore them and as parents we feel very comfortable sending her children to school in environment where they know they're going to get taken care of," Stevens continued.

Now, many factors can affect this decision including the number of students going into the fifth grade it's more than originally thought.

Gill has not yet approved the budget but Montague and the school committee have already approved it.

Gill isn't voting in till June and Kelly said they plan on going to the town for more money.

