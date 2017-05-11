Summer jobs in high demand for young people

Summer jobs are running dry for young people looking to land a gig as the demand for position is exceptionally high.

“The opportunities are limited, especially now that the minimum wage up to $11. Some employers are hesitant to give the youth the chance,” said Gladys Lebron-Martinez, a youth jobs coordinator with CareerPoint in Holyoke.

The agency is a state-funded organization that helps job seekers find employment opportunities.

With many employers looking to hire older applicants, Lebron-Martinez advocates for youth.

“We have youths that have talent that have great computer skills, they have excellent speaking skills, they are very social savvy,” said Lebron-Martinez.

Lebron-Martinez says that looking for a job comes down to preparation. Researching a company before an interview can make a big impression. Be sure to turn off cell phones before entering into an interview. Also, be sure to go alone.

“There’s some people who have even brought the parents, and the parents are the spokesperson instead of them,” said Lebron-Martinez.

Researching job openings can start on the internet, but don't count out hitting the pavement. Making connections in the real world can be just as valuable.

CareerPoint is accepting applications for Holyoke youths. Spots are limited, but everyone is still encouraged to apply.

You can visit the link here to find out more information on CareerPoint.

