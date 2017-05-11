Great Barrington Police search for missing 13-year-old near Fountain Pond

Great Barrington Police ask that the public avoid the area of Fountain Pond on Route 7 while multiple agencies assist in a search for a missing 13-year-old boy on Route 7.

Investigators tell us that the child has brown hair, approx 5'2", with a thin build, wearing grey sweatpants and a blue fleece.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 528-0306 or 911.

Western Mass News bring you the latest details on-air and online, as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.