Great Barrington Police search for missing autistic 13-year-old

Great Barrington Police ask that the public avoid the area of Fountain Pond on Route 7 while multiple agencies assist in a search for a missing 13-year-old boy on Route 7.

Police have told us that the missing child is autistic and was last seen with his teacher on a hike.

The child is described to have brown hair, approx 5'2", with a thin build, wearing grey sweatpants and a blue fleece. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department at 528-0306 or 911. 

