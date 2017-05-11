UMass students make moving out sustainable for the next school year

The roads are crowded in Hampshire County as UMass students move out for the semester and make way for families on their way to graduation.

Students living on campus have to be moved out by 8 p.m. on Thursday as graduation ceremonies kick off Friday afternoon.

A new program by the university, called 'new to you' allows students to drop off items to make moving out sustainable.



"All of those things that pile up in a dumpster are just gonna go to a landfill, so we wanna take it and we are going to store it over the summer and clean it. Then, we [will] resell it to students in the fall for really cheap," said UMass Junior and volunteer, Ainsley Brosnan-Smith.

The project makes the hassle of moving more environmentally-friendly and convenient for many, but there are still some drawbacks to this very busy week at UMass.



"They're forcing us to get out of our parking spots and move all the way over to a lot that is like a half an hour walk away," said UMass senior, Chelsea Popoli.

Graduation begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. and continues throughout the weekend.

