Health Trends: Silk yoga, the latest workout that's suited for everyone

Aerial fitness is a workout like no other that uses suspended pieces of silk cloth to perform almost gymnastics-like moves.

"I watch the fitness trends and what becomes popular and this is one I saw, I tried it and it was very difficult. You have to pull all your body weight and it's a lot of strength you don't get in a yoga class but it offers a lot of other benefits as well," said Ashley Brodeur, Owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam.

Ashley said her classes fill up extremely quickly, she sees around 25 regular visitors 2 to 3 times a week.

Dianna Galia has been taking aerial fitness for about a year now.

She said you don't realize how hard the workout is because you're having such a good time.

"I feel like a gymnast or acrobat. It's a lot of mind over matter. You're always fully supported and you won't get hurt but trusting you won't fall is something you need to get used to your first couple of classes," said Galia.



"One of the great things about aerial fitness or aerial yoga is that you can invert you can hang upside down and offer some decompression to the spine. A lot of people have low back, shoulder, and neck pain and allowing your spine to decompress is a huge benefit," Brodeur noted.

What really has people sweating to get up in the air is that almost anyone can try it.

"Any shape, size, age can do it, they are really good about working with what you can and cant do. You only go as far as your comfortable, if you're a beginning you start low and build your way up it's a growing process," Brodeur continued.

For those looking to switch up their workout routine can certainly give aerial fitness a try.

