Report: Opioid-related overdoses increased since 2016

A new report shows that opioid-related overdoses are increasing in the Commonwealth.

The Department of Public Health data shows roughly 2,000 people died from opioid-related overdoses in 2016; an increase from the year before.

We all know someone, or know of someone, who has been affected by the opioid epidemic, according to Michael Cook, a recovering addict in Holyoke.

"[It happens in] all types of towns, all types of communities, all types of demographics in these different towns. People are dying regardless of whatever background they have," said Cook.

Many overdose deaths have increased by more than 50 percent, from the city of Westfield to the town of Ware.

Three western Massachusetts towns made the list of the largest percent increases year over year, including Easthampton with an 80% increase, Ware with 78% and Montague with 67%.

The Department of Health broke it all down by gender, race, and age, showing that men between the ages of 25 and 44 are more commonly victim to the epidemic,

With more than 1,500 deaths among white people in 2016, and far less in other races studied by the Department of Public Health for this report.

33-year-old Michael Cook falls into that category, and told Western Mass News he overdosed several times and has been sober for two years.

