10 Towns in 10 Days: Greenfield

Main Street in Greenfield has it all. Local restaurants, small stores, and one of the only independently owned department stores left in the country - Wilson's.

Near the geographic center of Franklin County, the town of Greenfield has a bustling downtown.

Though technically a city, Greenfield is one of fourteen Massachusetts cities who have kept the title of town in their official name.

“Greenfield has really become a destination for people now. It's a great location if you're looking to explore southern Vermont, Western Mass. area. We see an enormous uptick in business from people coming from Boston. They stop in Greenfield for a beer and dinner.

Local hotspot, the people's pint has benefited from the Greenfield community.

“We typically keep 12 beers on tap. The best part is, with so many people coming to visit Greenfield It's changed the palette of people in town here. We can be a little more creative with our brewing and try a few new things,” said Chris Sellers.

People are coming to Greenfield, and they are staying!

“My son purposely moved here, because they wanted a community that loved children, and Greenfield loves children. Greenfield is a neat town, because they have Poet's Seat Tower. My granddaughters love to go up there.”

Poet's Seat Tower was originally constructed in 1873, and replaced as the structure you see today in 1912. The views from the top are nearly indescribable.

Mt Sugarloaf and Mt. Tom are easily visible to the south.

Downtown Greenfield, the neighborhoods, schools, hospitals, everything that makes Greenfield what it is.

You can even see the Second Congregational Church, home of the today's charity: Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Franklin County.

“Our mission is to match children who are facing adversity with mentors. Really it's just to have friendship and companionship. Help to turn for a better tomorrow for the children,” said Danielle Letourneau-Therrien.

And many tomorrow's to come.

“It really is life changing. Sometimes they are matched for a year or two and it has the right impact for a kid. In the tough middle school years, or a difficult peer at school, or undergoing a change in the house.”

Big Brother, Big Sisters of Franklin exists solely on the kindness of the community.

“All of our fundraising and all of our support comes locally. We are donor funded here in Franklin County. We rely on local donations and grants to keep us going.”

Western Mass News wanted to help.

Greenfield and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Franklin County, making a better tomorrow, today.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.