East Longmeadow PD arrest two men and find 127 bags of "100% Vital" heroin

East Longmeadow Police arrested two men following a traffic stop on North Main St. earlier today.

Officers determined the driver, Adam Scheuerman had an active warrant during the stop.

In the middle of conversing with the officers, the passenger, Joel Gauthier, suddenly ran from the scene, however he was quickly apprehended and put under arrest.

Following the investigation, 127 bags of heroin were found packaged “100% Vital,” and was seized from the vehicle.

Adam Scheuerman of Chicopee, was arrested on his warrant.

Joel Gauthier of East Longmeadow was charged with the following:

Possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute

Resisting arrest

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.