Northampton PD introduce school resource officer in lieu if 'High Fives' program

After the controversial program where Northampton police officers would give 'high fives' to kids at school, the school district is moving forward.

A school resource officer will now be in the elementary schools getting to know the kids and developing a relationship.

Officer Douglas Dobson is a veteran officer with the department and will spend an hour each week in schools.

"Meeting, greeting with the kids, developing relationships with them," said Officer Dobson.

Northampton Patrolman Officer Douglas Dobson will soon have a new role in addition to patrolling the streets of Northampton.

Chief Jody Kasper told Western Mass News that Dobson will spend time in several Northampton elementary schools helping students and developing relationships with the kids.

"I think it's very important just to build that trust with the kids and ultimately with their parents and their families. Once they see the kids accepting us, it's going to work out well."

Officer Dobson was officially introduced Thursday in front of the Northampton school committee.

Northampton police officers used to spend Friday mornings greeting elementary school students with high fives.

But the department decided to end the program after some complaints from parents.

After many meetings between the police department and the superintendent, they decided having Officer Dobson as a school resource officer was the best way to move forward.

"I think the ‘high fives’ program was quick and just a meeting. Now, this is developing a better relationship with the kids."

"Is having high fives building enough of a relationship? And that was a big concern, and we thought, ‘okay, we get that,’ so that's why this program is really a good idea."

With school coming to an end for the year, Officer Dobson will really start being visible in the schools in the fall.

