Western Mass News Investigates: Westfield contaminated water

Westfield residents are concerned over drinking water after discovering they'd been drinking contaminated water for decades.

A report written in 2007 about elevated numbers of bladder cancer is making the rounds, and now residents are demanding city-wide blood testing.

Westfield residents are demanding answers.

Last May, the city of Westfield took two of its wells offline as they exceeded the US Environmental Protection Agency's new health advisory levels for two chemicals -- PFOA and PFOS.

These are manmade chemicals found in a large number of consumer products that work their way into the environment.

"I've lived in the part of town where the water has come from these wells - 7 & 8, and not only lived there, but raised three children, making formula, making everybody drink water," said Gail Bean.

Mother and grandmother, Gail Bean, has lived near wells 7 and 8 for most of her life.

These wells are located about a mile from Barnes Air National Guard Base, which is that red area.

New data shows that the contaminants found in those wells could be traced back to fire-fighting foam used for training at the base.

Now, many are wondering how these chemicals have affected their families.

"My sons all had elevated cholesterol, and I'm like, that was weird, because-- as children? Elevated cholesterol? But, okay, maybe it's genetic, maybe it is."

Gail has a tumor on her kidney. Her cousin did too.

Concerns like these are raising even more questions.

"How many people out there have things happening that could be from this?"

A 2007 US Department of Health and Human Services report is making the rounds among residents.

It determines that there could be a link between water contamination and some medical conditions.

The health department's report studied residents who lived near the Barnes aquifer finding:

“In Westfield, bladder cancer was statistically significantly elevated among males and females from 1982 to 2000.”

And:

"Hodgkin's Disease among females in Westfield was statistically significantly elevated from 1982 to 2000.”

This report inspiring more than 100 Westfield residents to sign a petition, asking the state for city-wide blood testing.

Kristen Mello wrote to the Department of Health:

“We would like to know if and how the concentrations of these chemicals in our bodies are decreasing over time, and further, what, if any, health outcomes may be related to this exposure."

"If they can bring those resources here and get our blood tested and find out what our serum levels are, I think that would bring a lot of relief to people," said Kristen.

Even after all these years, many Westfield residents have never considered moving to a different community with a different water source.

"I think if I lived in Flint, where I turned on the faucet and the water came out a different color, I think I probably would, but you don't see it. That's what's unnerving."

City officials are doing what they can to get to the bottom of the city's water contamination.

"The people in this city have a right to clean water and they have a right to know that the city's going to do their best to try to protect it," Westfield City Councilor Mary Ann Babinski.

For now, people in Westfield are left to watch the water dripping out of their faucets and wonder what's in it.

We did reach out to both the city's public works department, and they told Western Mass News that those wells-- 7 and 8, are offline and will stay that way.

They have a new page on their website with updated water testing information.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.