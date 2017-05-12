A Nor'easter to bring rain and gusty wind this weekend

We should begin Saturday mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures rising through the mid and upper 40s in the morning. A shower or a few sprinkles are possible before Noon, so have an umbrella just in case! By Noon, showers start creeping in from the southwest and temps make it into the low and mid-50s. Rain becomes steadier and heavier into the night.

Rain will be heaviest with our Nor’easter Saturday night through Sunday morning as low pressure passes south and east of the Cape. Many pick up 1-2 inches of rain, with a few possibly reaching 3”. The Cape and Islands will have some strong wind gusts Saturday, but winds will be fairly light in western Mass during the day. Winds will increase overnight into Sunday morning.

By Sunday, as the storm moves northeast, our winds will shift north and northwest and increase. Gusts of 20-30mph are possible with showers lingering into Sunday night. Monday remains unsettled as well with scattered showers, lots of clouds and a gusty northwest breeze as the storm departs.

Our weather pattern will finally break next week once this storm system moves out. By Tuesday, we will get some sunshine as high pressure builds in and temps return to the lower and mid-70s. A high pressure ridge builds across the East through the end of the week with well-above normal temps expected. A warm front Wednesday evening could bring a shower, then a cold front Thursday evening could bring a shower or thunderstorm-otherwise, sunshine and toasty temps!

