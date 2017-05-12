Mother's Day Weekend Nor'easter expected but not a complete washout

Today will feature more clouds than sun and a light northeasterly breeze. We stay dry with highs into the low to perhaps mid-60's. It will be another dry, cool spring day.

The focus this weekend continues to be on a coastal storm that will bring a round of moderate to heavy rain to western Mass.and all of southern New England as a developing area of low pressure moves from the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday to the Gulf of Maine on Sunday. This system will bring rain and gusty northeasterly winds to southern New England making this a late season Nor'easter. However, the weekend is not a total washout but certainly don't expect any sunshine.

Tomorrow morning will be dry but chilly as clouds thicken up. If you are heading to the Pancake Breakfast be sure to dress warm but aside from a stray shower it should remain dry. Showers move in by the afternoon and as the day goes on the rain will become steadier. By tomorrow night, rain will be heavy at times and continue into the overnight. 1-2" of rain is likely with only minor street flooding possible. The heavy rain will move east by Sunday morning but a few showers will linger throughout the day. Most of Mother's Day however will not be raining but it will stay overcast and damp. Winds will increase out of the northwest to on the backside of the storm. Our windiest day will be Monday as the low meanders east and gusts could get to 30-35mph with a few showers still around.

As this storm moves away, an upper level ridge will build into the East, bringing a warming trend to well-above normal temps by the middle of next week. Tuesday will be warmer but a few clouds might still be around from the departing Nor'easter. Sunshine looks to return Wednesday and Thursday, which should shoot temperatures well into the 80's.

