Springfield police identify victim in Main St. shooting - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Springfield police identify victim in Main St. shooting

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield police have identified the victim that was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning. 

36-year-old Ivory Lee Downie of Springfield was shot near the Mobil gas station on Main Street around 2:33 a.m. 

His death marks the city's fourth homicide of 2017. 

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department. 

No one has been arrested at this time and police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.