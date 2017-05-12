Springfield police identify victim in Main St. shooting

Springfield police have identified the victim that was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning.

36-year-old Ivory Lee Downie of Springfield was shot near the Mobil gas station on Main Street around 2:33 a.m.

His death marks the city's fourth homicide of 2017.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

No one has been arrested at this time and police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.