Former Plainfield school bus driver enters plea to homicide charges

The former school bus driver that was charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide early this week entered a plea in court this morning.

Summer Steel, a 9-year-old girl from Plainfield was killed on October 28 when her backpack got stuck in the school bus door being driven by 70-year-old Tendzin Parson.

On the same day in October day, Parsons failed to check if students were off the bus, according to court documents obtained by Western Mass News.

"[On] 43 South Central Street. Mr. Parsons saw the first child get off the bus and run up her driveway, but then started thinking about his next drop-off and failed to ensure that the second child -- was clear of the doors before closing them and accelerating away."

On Friday, he entered a not guilty plea on those charges related to Steel's death.

The court has ordered a conditions that include the following:

Do not operate a motor vehicle

Surrender passport forthwith

Do not leave the Commonwealth without the permission of the probation department

If Parson violates any of those conditions he will return to the house of corrections for up to 90 days without bail.

Parson's next court date is scheduled for July 13 for a pre-trial hearing.

