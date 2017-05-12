Gill-Montague superintendent backs out of idea to combine students

The Gill-Montague superintendent has changed his mind on the idea to combine 5th and 6th grade students in order to save the school district money.

Recent budget cuts left the district scrambling for ideas to stay afloat.

Superintendent Michael Sullivan held a meeting with Gill elementary students this week on the idea to cut two teaching positions and combine 5th and 6th grade students.

Classes now hold approximately 7 to 11 students, and the thought of creating a class of up to 30 students had parents baffled.

On Friday, Sullivan posted a statement to the school district's Facebook page that said:

As superintendent I am going to withdraw my recommendation to combine the 5th and 6th grades at Gill next year. The grade 6 anticipated enrollment has changed from 7 to 11 students and a combined class would now be at 27 students. I think this increased enrollment improves the experience the grade 6 class will have next year. In addition I feel a mixed grade 5/6 class of 27 would be an undesirable teaching and learning environment. I will continue working with the school committee to find the least negatively impactful ways to address our current budget gap. Regards, Michael

Gill will vote on the budget in June.

