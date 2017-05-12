Springfield man arrested for carrying loaded firearm

A Springfield man was arrested after police from the Street Crime Unit said he was carrying a loaded firearm.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News that 22-year-old Herbert Powell was seen in the area of Greene Street and Nelson Avenue.

Moments later police spotted Powell on King Street where he had been surrounded by officers and was disarmed in seconds.

Officers found a loaded 9MM semi-automatic handgun on Powell.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm and was arraigned in Springfield District Court on Friday.

