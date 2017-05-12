Belchertown police seek 2 suspects involved in attempted break-in

Belchertown and State police are on the lookout for two suspects involved in a break-in on Ware Road.

The homeowner was home at the time of the incident when they heard glass shatter around 10:47 a.m.

Police said the suspect was confronted and ran to a getaway vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Both suspects are being described as black males, and one is in his 30's.

Police say they drove away heading west bound on Ware Road in a black SUV with a combination of TWSA459 license plate from an unknown state.

Anyone with information should contact the Belchertown Police Department at 413 323-6685.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.